DGP Ashok Kumar bereaved

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 25 Jul: DGP Ashok Kumar lost his mother, Savitri Garg to illness on 25th July. She was ailing for a long time and under treatment. Her condition worsened the previous evening and she was rushed to Cantonment Hospital. Despite the best of efforts of the doctors attending to her, she could not be saved. She breathed her last at Synergy Hospital. She was 80 and native of Panipat. The DGP held his mother in very high esteem and took her blessings before starting anything important whether official or personal. His picture touching her feet and seeking her blessings when he took on charge as the Uttarakhand police head had gone viral.