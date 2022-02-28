DGP suspends ISBT Chowki In charge for negligence in property grab case

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 26 Feb: Uttarakhand has become infamous in recent times for cases concerning property grabbing and unfortunately, in many cases, police officers are allegedly hands in gloves with the land mafia. Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar has suspended ISBT outpost in-charge Harsh Arora for negligence in the investigation in the case of land grabbing. Along with this, SSP Dehradun has been directed to conduct a fair investigation into the matter. On Friday, a delegation of Dokham Tibetan Foundation had met the Director General of Police. The delegation had submitted a complaint letter to the DGP regarding grabbing of the foundation’s land located at Arcadia Grant by the land mafia and misbehaviour with the watchman and his wife kept on the land. The delegation had already submitted the complaint application to the DGP. As per the complaint letter, no action was taken by the ISBT outpost police in this matter. The DGP assured the delegation from Dokham Tibetan Foundation of action in this regard and assured them that they would be soon handed back the possession of the land and buildings of the organisation. Following the directions of the DGP, the SSP gave orders to the Patelnagar Kotwali police in the matter to register the case and hold inquiry. After which a case has been registered against the accused Suresh Chandra Mathur and his son Shivang Mathur, Vivek and 10-12 other persons. It may be recalled that in a recent case, a property in Subash Nagar had also been demolished by the land mafia and the Police had failed to take any action against the grabbers. It was also alleged that lot of money had changed hands for this illegal activity. The Clement Town Police Station In charge was also suspended by the DGP. Surprisingly, in that case, no action had been taken by the Dehradun Police despite a complaint to the SSP office. This is apart from the fact that ISBT Police post is considered a creamy posting for the police officials posted there and is often seen embroiled in controversies.