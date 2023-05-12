Dhami approves financial assistance to dependants of 9 deceased journalists

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, May 11: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved proposals related to the Journalists’ Welfare Fund and the Chief Minister Journalist ‘Samman’ Pension Scheme for financial assistance to journalists and their dependants.

In all, total assistance of Rs 45 lakhs was approved by the CM on the recommendations of the Committee concerned. The committee meeting was held on 29 April this year. In all, 9 applications for assistance to the dependants of journalists were approved by the CM based on the recommendations made by the committee.

At the meeting of the committee for Journalists’ Welfare Fund held on 29 April, 9 applications received from the dependants of deceased journalists were recommended for assistance of Rs 45 lakhs, while five applications for financial assistance to journalists for medical treatment for serious diseases were also recommended. Based on the recommendations of the Committee, the Chief Minister today accorded his sanction for a total assistance of Rs 20 lakhs.

Under the “Chief Minister Journalist Samman Pension Yojana”, the committee agreed on the proposal to allow pension in 3 cases fulfilling the prescribed qualification/eligibility, which has also been approved by the Chief Minister. The committee found 6 cases incomplete under the provisions mentioned in the rules and has urged the applicants to present their records again. In case the applicants are able to submit the records, their cases will be considered in the next meeting of the committee.

In addition, the CM also approved aid of Rs 72,293 to one journalist on his application, from the CM’s Discretionary Fund.

It may be recalled that, in the meeting held on 29 April, Director General Information /Member Secretary, Journalist Welfare Fund Committee Banshidhar Tiwari, Additional Director, Information, and Member, Journalist Welfare Fund Committee and other members namely Ramesh Pahadi, Trilok Chandra Bhatt, Bina Upadhyay and Assistant Accountant Rakesh Kumar Dhiwan were present.