Dhami attends swearing-in of new CMs in MP, Chhattisgarh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today participated in the swearing-in ceremonies of the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Chhattisgarh in Bhopal and Raipur, respectively.

The CM shared this information on his social media platforms that he would be present in these ceremonies today. In his message on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), the CM claimed that the historic victory of BJP in these two states under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects the unprecedented faith of the people on nationalism and development. He also expressed confidence that both the states would write a new chapter of all-round and all-embracing development under the new CMs.