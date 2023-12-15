Jagriti felicitates actor Neelu Kohli

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Dec: Jagriti Welfare Society felicitated its former artist and, now, TV and film actor Neelu Kohli at the Doon Club, here. The event was presided over by Neeraj Gupta. Those who spoke on the occasion were Avi Nanda, Naresh Vohra, Vinita, RK Sangal and Sanjay Chawla. Janak

Gulati presented her a flower basket, and K Aggarwal and Anjna with shawls. Neera presented a Kedar Nath Temple memento.

In her address, Neelu Kohli narrated

some memorable incidents of her acting career. She thanked the cultural activists for felicitating her.

Neelu has to her credit films like Fukre,

Good Bye, Jodi, Luck by Chance, Houseful 2, Manmarzian, as also serials like Bhabhi, Madhubala, Shastri Sisters, Jamai Raja, Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.