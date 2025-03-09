Dhami attends Women Entrepreneurship Summit in Delhi

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

NEW DELHI, 8 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Direct Selling Women Entrepreneurship Summit 2025 at Indira Gandhi Stadium on the occasion of International Women’s Day here on Saturday. On this occasion, he also extended his wishes to women from different parts of the country, celebrating their contributions and achievements.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that women in India are working shoulder to shoulder with men in every field, including the Army, politics, sports, science, agriculture, education, and industry. He appreciated their commendable work and dedication. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts are being made at every level to uplift and empower women.

Dhami also reminded that over the past 11 years, more than 30 crore women have opened Jan Dhan bank accounts across the country. The Lakhpati Didi Yojana aims to make over one crore women Lakhpati Didi, empowering more than 30 crore women through loans under the Mudra Yojana. Additionally, the Parliament has passed a law to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government is also working rapidly in every field for women’s empowerment. By providing 30 per cent horizontal reservation to the women from Uttarakhand in state government jobs, efforts are being made to ensure their proper representation in every department. To empower women economically, loans up to Rs 5 lakh are being given to women self-help groups without interest. Under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, more than 1 lakh women in Uttarakhand have become lakhpatis, with a target to make 1.5 lakh women Lakhpati Didi by the end of 2025. Various schemes like ‘Sashakt Bahana Utsav Yojana’ and ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Swayam Sahayata Samuhshaktikaran Yojana’ are being implemented to make women self-reliant and economically empowered.

On this occasion, MP from Delhi Praveen Khandelwal, Vice-president of State Disaster Management Advisory Committee Vinay Rohila, and Sanjeev Kumar were present.