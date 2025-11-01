Dhami denies irregularities regarding Sainik Dham

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Oct: Speaking informally with media persons on the sidelines of a programme in Dehradun today, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asserted that there is no possibility of corruption or irregularity under his government regarding development projects.

Dhami claimed that the issue of possible corruption regarding the Sainik Dham in Guniyal village in Dehradun has been thoroughly examined. It has been verified that that everything has been carried out in accordance with legal procedure and established norms. He however, added that in case anyone produces evidence of any wrongdoing, the government will take appropriate action.

Meanwhile, Minister for Sainik Welfare Ganesh Joshi also dismissed the allegations of corruption and commented that it is ironic that those people are alleging corruption in the project who have been themselves accused of corruption during their tenure.

It may be recalled that following allegations of corruption and irregularities in construction of Sainik Dham project by lawyer and activist Vikesh Negi, veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat had also alleged irregularities and had even claimed that the Dham has been built on encroached land.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be visiting the state on the occasion of the silver jubilee function on 9 November, is likely to inaugurate the Sainik Dham along with some other projects.