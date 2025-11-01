“Run for Unity” organised at ITBP Academy

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 31 Oct: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee, Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, National Unity Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm, zeal, and patriotism at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Academy, here, on Friday. A National Unity Pledge Ceremony and “Run for Unity” were organised on the academy campus, in which academy officers, trainee officers, soldiers, families, and children enthusiastically participated.

The programme began in the morning with the National Unity Day Pledge, in which all present pledged to dedicate themselves to protecting the unity, integrity, and security of the country. Following the oath, the entire campus reverberated with slogans like “Jai Hind,” “Vande Mataram”, and “Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat”.

Chief Guest Rajesh Sharma, Deputy Inspector General and Deputy Director (Training), ITBP Academy, in his address, stated that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s indomitable courage, patriotism, and unwavering resolve laid the foundation for today’s united India. He stated that the unifying of the princely states with Sardar Patel’s strong will and dedication is a unique example in Indian history. Rajesh Sharma called upon all officers and personnel of the force to not only defend the country on the borders but also spread the message of unity, brotherhood, and goodwill in society. He stated that the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force is continuously realising Sardar Patel’s dream of “One India, Best India” by protecting the country’s borders under the most difficult circumstances.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, a large number of academy officers, trainees, soldiers, families, and boys and girls participated in the Run for Unity. During the race, participants enthusiastically and patriotically chanted “Jai Hind,” “Vande Mataram,” and “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.

The participation of family members and children on this occasion made the event even more attractive and inspiring. After the race, all participants were provided snacks and refreshments. At the conclusion of the race, all officers, trainees, and family members paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and paid their heartfelt tributes. Everyone reiterated their resolve to maintain the unity, integrity, and harmony of the nation.