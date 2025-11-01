Run for unity organised in Doon on Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Oct: On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of the “Iron Man of India”, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a “Run for Unity” was organised in Dehradun, today.

During the programme, the SSP and other officials spoke about the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in uniting the country. They also administered the oath of national unity and encouraged everyone to contribute to the nation’s progress and harmony.

Similar “Run for Unity” events were organised in all police station areas across the district. Along with the run, various public welfare activities were also conducted, including free health check-up camps, tree plantation drives, and awareness programmes.

The marathon aimed to spread the message of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” (One India, Great India) and promote the ideals of unity, integrity, and national solidarity inspired by Sardar Patel. Hundreds of students, police officers, and local citizens took part in the run with great enthusiasm.

Teachers, students, government employees, and police personnel actively participated in these programs. The event successfully spread awareness about the importance of national unity and inspired people to follow Sardar Patel’s vision of a united and strong India.