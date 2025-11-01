FIR lodged against 4 for issuing threats to animal activist in Dharampur

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Oct: An FIR has been registered at Nehru Colony police station against Swati Singh, her brother Ashish Naithani, and Pradeep Juyal along with his parents, residents of Jyoti Vihar in Dharampur Dhandha, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for alleged misbehaviour, threats and public nuisance. The FIR was filed yesterday at Nehru Colony Police Station by noted animal activist Mala Maithani and her husband.

According to police sources, the complainants, Mala Maithani and her husband, have alleged that Ashish Naithani, accompanied by Swati Singh, who reportedly runs an NGO along with her brother, had attempted to attack them and created a commotion outside their residence. The incident, they claim, was part of a conspiracy planned by the Juyal family, who live in the same locality.

The complainants further claimed that a separate investigation is already underway on their earlier complaint against Pradeep Juyal for alleged molestation.

Pradeep is stated to be a police constable currently posted in the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU).

In her written statement to the police, Mala Maithani and her husband stated that they had taken the property on rent solely for music recording purposes, as her husband works as a music director, and that they were unfamiliar with anyone in the neighbourhood. They further alleged that Ashish Naithani considers himself the dominant figure of the locality and habitually lets his pet dogs roam freely on the roads, where they often attack street dogs, despite having been warned by animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi to keep them confined within his premises. The Police have begun an investigation into the matter based on the complaint and statements recorded from both parties.