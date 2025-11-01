CS Anand Bardhan directs fast tracking of Indira Market and Arhat Bazaar Projects

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Oct: Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan chaired a crucial meeting of the Integrated Metropolitan Transport Authority at the Secretariat here today to review the progress of the Dehradun city Mobility Plan. The meeting focused on assessing the status of the traffic congestion mitigation scheme and advancing key infrastructure interventions across the city.

During the deliberations, the Chief Secretary directed all the departments concerned to immediately initiate improvement works at the locations identified for upgradation under the Mobility Plan. He emphasised that physical work must begin within the next one month and instructed the District Magistrate of Dehradun to maintain continuous supervision to ensure timely execution. Stressing the importance of enforcement, Bardhan called for stricter action against traffic rule violations and urged officials to intensify monitoring efforts.

The CS also held a detailed review of the ongoing works at Indira Market and Arhat Bazaar. He instructed the officials to complete the land allotment process for Arhat Bazaar by November and to initiate further action without delay. Regarding Indira Market, Bardhan called for expediting both Phase-1 and Phase-2 works and directed that a clear timeline for each phase be prepared and submitted at the earliest.

He further instructed the departments to identify and develop new parking facilities on a continuous basis. The Public Works Department (PWD) was directed to explore underground parking options, with a feasibility study to be conducted for available spaces at the Secretariat, Parade Ground, and Chakrata Road. Bardhan also directed that physical inspections be carried out for all proposals included in the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) as well as newly identified potential parking sites, to ensure practical implementation.

In addition to infrastructure development, Bardhan further instructed the Transport Department to ensure the prompt deployment of new buses and to continue efforts towards enhancing public awareness regarding traffic regulations. He reiterated the importance of citizen engagement and behavioural change in achieving long-term mobility improvements.

Among those present at the meeting were District Magistrate Savin Bansal, Additional Secretaries Vineet Kumar and Reena Joshi, Municipal Commissioner Namami Bansal, and Brijesh Kumar Mishra from the Uttarakhand Metro Rail Corporation, along with senior officials from the departments concerned.