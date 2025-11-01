DM Bansal reviews preparations for PM Modi’s visit to Doon for statehood function

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Oct: District Magistrate Savin Bansal today convened a high-level meeting with his core team at the Rishiparna Auditorium to review the preparations for the proposed Doon visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the State Formation Day Silver Jubilee Celebrations. Necessary instructions were issued to the officials present on the occasion to ensure seamless coordination and timely execution of responsibilities.

The DM issued detailed directives to the officers from all departments associated with the event. Bansal observed that it is a matter of immense pride for the district that the PM is expected to attend the Silver Jubilee celebration of the State Formation Day, and every effort must be made to uphold the dignity and significance of the occasion.

Bansal undertook a point-by-point review of all the necessary arrangements including venue management, security protocols, traffic regulation, parking facilities, VIP movement, media coordination, electricity supply, drinking water availability, sanitation, medical services, and emergency response mechanisms. He instructed the officers concerned to ensure that all the preparations are completed within the stipulated timeframe and that no aspect is left unattended. Emphasising the importance of public convenience, the DM further directed that there must be no disorder or inconvenience to the citizens during the event. He further instructed the officers to carry out regular inspections of their respective arrangements and to ensure that every provision meets the required standards.

Among those present at the meeting were Chief Development Officer (CDO) Abhinav Shah, City Magistrate Pratyush Singh, and SDMs Hari Giri and Kumkum Joshi.