Mata Mandir Railway Crossing to remain closed for track repair on 2 Nov

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Oct: The Mata Mandir railway crossing in Ajabpur, Dehradun will remain closed for public use from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on 2 November to facilitate necessary railway track repair work. In an order issued by the Railways, the public has been advised to avoid using this road during the specified 12-hour period. The commuters have been advised to use the alternate railway crossing, on the Mothrowala Road, which runs parallel to Mata Mandir Road, which will remain open for traffic movement.

It may be reminded here that both the Mata Mandir Road and the Mothrowala Road face huge traffic congestion due to the railway crossings on a regular basis. With the closure of Mata Mandir Road due on 2 November, the traffic pressure on Mothrowala which is quite narrow as compared to Mata Mandir Road is likely to be huge on 2 November and likely to witness traffic jams through the day. It may also be reminded here that a plan to construct a Railway Bridge over the railway crossing on Mata Mandir has been hanging fire since long and for the past two years has not seen any progress, allegedly due to opposition by the shopkeepers on Mata Mandir Road. Meanwhile, another under construction railway overbridge from Bhandari Bagh to Race Course remains delayed much beyond its stipulated date of completion, allegedly due to negligence and arbitrary behaviour of the contractors engaged in the construction.