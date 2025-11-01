Harish Rawat alleges irregularities in construction of Sainik Dham in Doon

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 31 Oct: Uttarakhand’s ambitious Sainik Dham project has once again stirred political controversy, with activist and lawyer Vikesh Negi alleging irregularities in the construction of Sainik Dham. The allegations have come at the time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Dham. Now the politicians have also jumped into this controversy just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to the state, questioning the alleged lack of transparency in the construction of Sainik Dham.

Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat has also alleged corruption in the construction of Sainik Dham in Guniyal Village in Dehradun.

It may also be reminded here that Advocate Vikesh Negi has submitted a formal complaint to the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi, alleging large-scale discrepancies in the execution of the project. Seizing the opportunity of creating a political storm ahead of Modi’s visit and the possibility of him of inaugurating the Dham, Rawat has levelled several allegations based on Negi’s complaint.

Rawat claimed that the memorial, built to symbolise the bravery and sacrifice of soldiers, has become tainted by irregularities. Alleging corruption in the project, Rawat claimed that the structure has been built by encroaching upon a sports ground and a natural drain. He said such encroachments are not only disrespectful to the sanctity of the project but could also pose a long-term environmental threat.

The former CM also asserted that the very root of this construction lies in the encroachment of the natural drains and seasonal streams and added that these drains and streams e are natural water discharge outlets, and their obstruction could cause a major disaster in future.

The President and the Prime Minister are expected to participate in the State Formation Day celebrations in Uttarakhand, during which Prime Minister Modi is likely to inaugurate the newly built Sainik Dham at Guniyal village in Dehradun. Promoted as the fifth ‘Dham’ of Uttarakhand by the government, the memorial has been conceived as a national tribute to the martyrs of the hill state.

However, just ahead of Modi’s visit, an attempt has been made to create a political controversy in this regard. The Congress leaders also claim that the Sainik Dham project has been dogged by controversy ever since its inception. Its construction has been repeatedly delayed and surrounded by disputes over planning and execution. With the inauguration now imminent, Advocate Negi’s letter to the PMO has reignited debate and invited sharp criticism from Congress leader Harish Rawat, who has alleged that the project itself stands on a foundation of corruption.

The Sainik Dham has been developed on four hectares of land in Guniyal village and it will be dedicated to the memory of Uttarakhand’s martyrs and is being described as the country’s first Sainik Dham. The main gate is set to be named after the late General Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff. The site also features an Amar Jyoti (Eternal Flame), temples dedicated to Baba Jaswant Singh and Baba Hardev Singh, both revered as deities in the Army. It will also house an auditorium, museum, and open-air theatre. Significantly, soil has been collected from the homes of 1,734 martyrs of Uttarakhand, while water from 28 major rivers across the state’s 13 districts has been ceremonially offered. The names of all martyrs from the state are inscribed within the complex, which is envisioned as a living monument to their sacrifice.