CM inaugurates Unity March, pays tribute to Sardar Patel

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid floral tributes before the statue of the ‘Iron Man of India’, Bharat Ratna awardee Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at the Clock Tower here, today, on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. The CM also inaugurated and participated in the ‘Unity March’ Walkathon.

On the occasion, he administered an oath to promote the adoption of swadeshi products and a drug-free Uttarakhand.

Paying homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dhami asserted that it is because of Sardar Patel’s indomitable courage, farsightedness, and spirit of national dedication that India stands today as a powerful and integrated nation.

The CM reminded that Sardar Patel’s entire life was devoted to the unity and integrity of the country. He credited Patel with weaving together more than 560 princely states to create an undivided India. Dhami acknowledged that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, in 2014, decided to commemorate Patel’s birth anniversary as ‘National Unity Day’, calling it as a true tribute to the Iron Man of India. He also stated that Walkathons are being organised across the state until 16 November, and that the events are being held at three locations in each district. These events involve a march of 8 to 10 kilometres, combined with public awareness campaigns focused on Drug-Free India, ‘One Tree for Mother’, and ‘Self-Reliant India’ to send a positive message to society.

The CM also observed that that this Walkathon is not merely a race but a means to strengthen the spirit of unity in India’s diversity. It will strengthen the spirit of nation-building, discipline, and service among the youth. On the occasion, he called upon the youth to internalise Sardar Patel’s ideals and play an active role in realising the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ (One India, Best India).

Dhami also claimed that the state government is continuously working towards the goal of making Uttarakhand the best state in the country. He called upon all citizens of the state to unite and contribute to achieving this resolution.

Among those present on the occasion included Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj, Ganesh Joshi and Rekha Arya, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, MLAs Khajan Das and Savita Kapoor, other public representatives, District Magistrate Dehradun Savin Bansal, and SSP Dehradun Ajai Singh.