Dhami favours stricter anti-conversion laws in U’khand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today issued directives to further tighten Uttarakhand’s anti-conversion legislation in order to preserve the state’s distinct identity as Devbhoomi, and its sensitivities as a border region.

Officials claimed that the State Home Department has begun a comprehensive review of anti-conversion laws currently in force across various states in response to the call made by the CM. Measures will soon be taken towards introducing a stricter and more effective legal framework specifically suited to Uttarakhand’s context.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at the Secretariat here, today, Dhami reminded of the state’s privileged status as a revered hub of Sanatan Dharma and stressed on the need to preserve its demographic integrity. He stressed that any attempts to alter the demographic composition must be addressed resolutely. In this regard, he also directed the police officials to maintain a high degree of vigilance and to closely monitor any suspicious activities potentially linked to religious conversions. In addition, the CM urged the administrative authorities to extend counselling and guidance to individuals who might have been misled or influenced by groups engaged in conversion activities.

Referring to recent incidents reported from various areas, Dhami reiterated the need to make the anti-conversion law more comprehensive and impactful. He also cited the outcomes of Operation Kalnemi, an initiative launched recently to identify and take action against disruptive elements, and remarked on the necessity to intensify such campaigns in the immediate future. To ensure thorough monitoring and accountability, Dhami ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the Police Headquarters level, which will be responsible for consistent and in-depth oversight of such matters.

The police administration has already started work on developing a digital application for the verification of data related to non-residents and outsiders entering Uttarakhand. This move is intended to fortify surveillance mechanisms and prevent unlawful activities that may have an adverse impact on the state’s delicate socio-cultural fabric.