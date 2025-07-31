‘Aakansha Haat’ successfully launched in Haridwar under Niti Aayog’s ‘Sampoornta Abhiyan’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 28 Jul: Under the guidance of Chief Development Officer Akanksha Konde, Akanksha Haat was inaugurated in Haridwar today as part of the 8-day Sampoornta Abhiyan of Niti Aayog. The main objective of this Haat, which will run till 2 August in front of the CCR Tower at Har Ki Pauri, is to promote local women empowerment by providing a platform to the products manufactured by women of self-help groups.

Aakanksha Haat’s nodal officer and assistant project director Nalinit Ghildiyal said that this eight-day Aakanksha Haat is being organised under the direction and guidance of Haridwar district’s Chief Development Officer Aakanksha Konde. Today, on the first day, various types of products were the centre of attraction, which included dairy products, jute bags and items, handmade clothes, dupattas, honey, water chestnut flour biscuits, lippan art and rakhis. A great sale of Rs 26,720 was registered today through a total of 8 stalls, which is a clear indication of the successful start of this initiative.

He informed that this Haat, organised in joint collaboration of District Administration, NITI Aayog and Gramothan (REAP) Project, will play an important role in empowering women economically by providing them a big market for their products. Handwritten feedback boards and “Hunar Ki Chhap” hand paint have also been arranged for customer feedback, which makes this initiative more participatory. Today, Project Director, DRDA, Kailash Nath Tiwari, District Project Manager Sanjay Saxena and DO PRD Pramod Pandey also visited the Haat to encourage the women. This effort is an important step towards recognising the skills of women and making them self-reliant.