Welham Girls’ School opens Museum celebrating Legacy of ‘Women Who Dared’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Jul: Welham Girls’ School, one of the premier legacy all-girls’ residential schools from Uttarakhand, has added a new leaf to its campus with the unveiling of a School Museum honouring the rich heritage and glorious legacy built over decades. Launched amidst an august gathering of school board members and dignitaries, the Museum is carved within the Neo-Tudor-style Nasreen, the erstwhile Nizam’s estate upon which the school was founded in 1957.

Founded ten years after India’s Independence, Welham Girls’ School was the brainchild of Miss Hersilia Susie Oliphant and Miss Grace Mary Linnell, envisioned as a counterpart to Welham Boys’ School. At a time when residential school education was male-centric and girls’ education was closely guarded, establishing an all-girls’ residential school was a daring feat. Both founding visionaries displayed impeccable grit and determination. Established in postcolonial India, Welham has played a pivotal role in the development and empowerment of women in India, with its students even contributing to national efforts during the Indo-China War and beyond. The Museum celebrates this legacy that continues to shape generations of leaders and honours a heritage that quietly nurtured the women’s education movement in India.

Romesh Sobti, President, Board of Governors, Welham Girls’ School, said on the occasion, “At Welham Girls’ School, we celebrate a legacy defined by courage and resilience in the face of formidable odds, at a time when the idea of women’s education was far from accepted. That spark ignited over seven decades ago has since evolved into a dynamic journey of learning, leadership, and purposeful growth. This museum stands as a testament to a glorious past, a thriving present, and a future full of promise.”

Among all the incredible women whom the School Museum celebrates, two distinguished alumnae, Neelam Khanna, Batch of 1965; and Premila Nazir (née Chaudhary), inaugural 1957 batch, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, respectively. While Neelam Khanna has left an indelible mark on India’s creative, cultural, and luxury hospitality landscapes with her multifaceted work, Premila Nazir holds a singular place in Welham’s history as the very first girl to be officially registered when the school opened its doors in 1957—making her the original Roll No. 1. Together, these alumnae embody the pioneering spirit of Welham’s earliest days.

Inaugurating the Museum, Neelam Khanna remembered Ms Linnell and her legacy, saying she is the “spirit and backdrop of Welham”, and that “everyone looked up to her”. Premila Nazir expressed her deep emotional connect on being back at Welham, as she put it, “Nasreen was our first home away from home.” She said that the title Echoes of Eternity (in the Museum foyer) was an excellent title to have. “I hope that the Welham traditions, values and achievements of the school and students will inspire present and future Welhamites who will carry them forward and add new chapters to our already illustrious history,” she remarked.

Stressing upon the vision of the school, Vibha Kapoor, Principal, Welham Girls’ School, said, “Welham Girls’ School is built on a foundational vision that transcends the singular idea of education. It encompasses a broader gamut of holistic development, quintessential to raising leaders who lead with compassion. From our founding visionaries—Miss Oliphant and Miss Linnell to our current staff and students, the Museum celebrates a shared bond that constitutes all that is Welham, at its finest. It is here that we pay homage to our glorious past and weave a vision for a stronger tomorrow.”

The Heritage Block chronicles the school’s remarkable journey, honouring the milestones that have shaped Welham over the years. The notes and memorabilia left by Miss Linnell and subsequent Principals speak of the values and vision that continue to propel the school as one of India’s foremost residential institutions.

The walls of Nasreen, upon which the WGS Museum is built, echo with stories, quotes, and anecdotes from the visionaries, the first batch of ten, the students, and the staff who stayed on. Stories of the beloved bajri—stepped upon by all Welhamites—the undying love for gulabos, the resonance of assembly prayers, the clandestine joy of midnight feasts, the lychee orchard behind the school, the spooky stories, and the courageous expeditions that shaped generations adorn the interior. Placed in the mid-hall are memorabilia, notes, coins, and other relics from postcolonial India.

With Houses named after birds once spotted on campus – Bulbul, Flycatcher, Hoopoe, Oriole, and Woodpecker, uniforms affectionately marked with ‘tadpoles,’ and beloved tales from Mrs Russell’s Nature Study classes, the school’s history comes alive within the museum, from its walls to the balcony that overlooks the school compound.

The school’s enduring legacy lies in its unwavering commitment to nurturing resilient, independent-minded young women—rooted in Indian culture yet open to the world. These timeless ideals form the bedrock of Welham’s ethos. Woven together with stories from the past and present, the Museum stands as a beacon, illuminating the path to a promising future.

Welham Girls’ School, established in 1957 in Dehradun, India, is a premier all-girls residential institution renowned for its distinctive blend of holistic education and student-led, evidence-based learning. Affiliated with both the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), the school offers a rigorous curriculum from Grades VI to XII. Guided by the motto “Aartt Shanti Phala Vidya”—”The aim of knowledge is to bring peace”—Welham fosters academic excellence, leadership acumen, and a global mindset—nurtured through collaborative learning and a deep connection with nature.

As a member of prominent international organisations such as Round Square and the World Leading Schools’ Association (WLSA), Welham Girls’ School champions internationalism and cross-cultural understanding. With a proud legacy of cultivating distinguished alumnae who have excelled across diverse fields, the school remains a transformative force—shaping the visionary leaders of today and inspiring the trailblazers of tomorrow