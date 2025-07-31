Police arrest 19-year-old for assaulting minor  

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Jul: A 19-year-old man, Sahil Kumar, was arrested by the Selaqui police on Monday for allegedly luring and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. He has been booked under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, a woman living in Selaqui reported that her 16-year-old daughter had left home without telling anyone and hadn’t come back. Acting on the complaint, Selaqui Police started investigations.

After thorough investigation and help from an informant, police traced the girl and recovered her safely on 28 July from the possession of a young man named Sahil Kumar.

During the investigation, it was found that the girl had been lured and wrongfully assaulted. Based on the evidence, additional charges were filed under serious sections of the law including the POCSO Act.

The accused, 19-year-old Sahil Kumar, is a resident of Bada Rampur, under Sahaspur Police Station, Dehradun. He was taken into custody and further legal action is being taken.

The police team involved included Sub-Inspector Meena Rawat, Constables Mukesh Kumar, Farman Ali, and Ashish Sharma from the SOG team.