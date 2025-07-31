Stray dogs attack corporator’s daughter during morning walk 

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Jul: In a horrific incident on Sunday, six stray dogs brutally attacked Komal, the daughter of municipal corporator Poonam Pundeer. The dogs bit her multiple times, including on her stomach and other parts of her body, leaving her seriously injured.

The incident took place in Mohalla Niranjanpur. Komal had gone out for a morning walk when the attack occurred near Negi Sweet Shop. Suddenly, a group of stray dogs surrounded her and launched a vicious assault. She fell to the ground as the dogs mauled her in a pack, causing severe injuries.

Shockingly, eyewitnesses stood by and watched the horrific scene unfold, without stepping in to help or even attempting to chase the dogs away. Despite the brutal attack, Komal managed to summon the courage to fight off the dogs and escape on her own. Her family rushed to the spot upon hearing the news and took her to a hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment.

This is not an isolated case. Dog attacks, whether by stray dogs or pet breeds, have become alarmingly common in Dehradun. Just recently, on 7 July, two Rottweilers attacked an elderly woman in a separate incident. She suffered multiple injuries, including broken bones, a torn ear, and required over 200 stitches.