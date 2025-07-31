Police to Monitor Temples & Religious Sites regularly to prevent future stampedes

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Jul: Following the recent incident at Mansa Devi Temple, police have decided to strengthen security at temples and religious sites across the Garhwal region. From now on, a Circle Officer (CO)-rank officer will be responsible for overseeing security arrangements at all major temples and pilgrimage locations.

IG, Garhwal, Rajeev Swaroop stated today that he has directed all district police officers to enhance security at these religious places. He stated that security reviews will now be conducted twice a month. CO-rank officers will regularly visit temples like Mansa Devi and Chandi Devi to inspect security measures and crowd management systems.

To ensure safety, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors will be on duty 24 hours a day at important temples in the region. Extra police force will also be deployed as needed. IG Rajeev Swaroop mentioned that although Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were already made for temple safety, the recent incident showed the need to review and fix any weaknesses.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also been deployed at Mansa Devi and Chandi Devi temples. Police officers will stay on duty round the clock. Along with the district administration, a joint survey will be conducted to identify any gaps in safety and improve them.

Every 15 days, the police will check the progress of the security arrangements in the Garhwal range to make sure that devotees can visit these holy places safely.