Career Counselling Session held by Toral Sharan at Heritage School

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Jul: The students of The Heritage School today participated in a Career Counselling Session with Toral Sharan, (Chief Mentor, Career Guidance and Admissions).

Toral has been Education World Career Counselling Awardee 2018-2019.

She Toral interacted with the students of classes X, XI and XII and guided them about their career in different fields. She shared many examples and gave four important tips to the students about Honesty, Flexibility, Communication and Diligence. Children should focus on all these four points to succeed in their life, she asserted.

Students of different classes asked their questions and were satisfied with the positive answers given by Toral. She was presented a bouquet and a memento as a token of appreciation by school principal Dr Anju Tyagi and school Counsellor Charu Choudhary.