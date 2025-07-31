UCC is landmark step towards justice and unity: Dhami

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a felicitation ceremony held at his official residence here, today, to mark the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand. During the event, Dhami described the recognition as a heartfelt tribute to the people of Uttarakhand. He attributed the successful enactment of the UCC to the blessings of the state’s citizens.

The CM asserted that the adoption of the Uniform Civil Code represents a true homage to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar and reiterated that its implementation ensures equal rights for every citizen in the state. He stated that the UCC has effectively eradicated societal discrimination and fortified the principle of equality in the state.

Dhami insisted that the UCC is a protective shield for women’s rights and claimed that the compulsory registration of live-in relationships is a critical step towards safeguarding the security and dignity of sisters and daughters. He expressed confidence that the initiative for Uniform Civil Code, taken by Uttarakhand, would eventually reach the entire nation. He affirmed that the foundational values of the state rest upon pillars of social harmony, cultural awareness, and national unity.

Dhami noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to designate 26th November as Constitution Day is now observed as a national festival. He highlighted initiatives under the Prime Minister’s leadership to develop sites associated with Ambedkar’s legacy as “Panch Teerth”, five pilgrimage sites symbolising national consciousness. Dhami added that the state government has introduced multiple stringent legislations, including a strict anti-riot law, anti-conversion law, and “Operation Kaalnemi,” to reinforce civic order and social integrity. He concluded by affirming the government’s unwavering stance against any form of demographic alteration in the state.

Among those who were present included former Governor and Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Sadhvi Renuka, Swami Niranjan Chaitanya Maharaj, Chairman of Disaster Management Advisory Committee Vinay Rohila, MLA Suresh Gadia and Safipur (Unnao, UP) MLA Bamba Lal Diwakar.