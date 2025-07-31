17 new fair price ration shops opened in Dehradun

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Jul: Seventeen new government fair price ration shops have been opened in the urban areas of Dehradun district in an initiative taken by District Magistrate Savin Bansal. The process to open these shops had been held up since long and the files in this regard had been pending since long. On the orders of the DM, these files were retrieved from the supply office and the tendering process was initiated.

DM Savin Bansal has facilitated the opening of these shops, thereby generating employment for around 17 families and improving accessibility for women, senior citizens, and other eligible beneficiaries to get ration more easily. According to the officials, in absence of adequate number of ration shops, thousands of ration card holders were often compelled to queue at a single ration outlet, which points towards an acute need for expansion. Following a comprehensive procedure, allocation of 17 new shops has now been successfully completed.

To address the rising population, relieve pressure on existing fair price outlets, and reinforce the public distribution system (PDS), the district administration issued a press release announcing the allocation of new ration shops within municipal corporation and council jurisdictions. This was in response to vacancies arising from the demise of or quitting the profession by existing shop dealers. Applications received through the Invest Uttarakhand portal were assessed by the selection committee, following which 17 fair price dealers were approved to operate in designated urban localities across the district.

The newly allocated ration shops are located in various colonies within the municipal limits. Zuber Ansari has received the shop in Lakhibagh under the Clement Town area; Ashok Kumar Parihar in Bharuwala Indrapuri Farm; Nupur Goyal in Bhandari Bagh; Sushila in Barighat Canal Road under the Dalawala area; Siddharth Arora in Natthuwala in Miyawala area; Surya Dhingra in Shanti Bihar, Govind Garh under Premnagar area; Satish in Vijay Park; Anupama Yadav in Nehru Gram under Raipur First area; Shashank in Jain Plot Vani Vihar; Preeti Dixit in IDPL Colony, Rishikesh under the Rishikesh area; Mohit Singh in Chandrabani Choyala under Sahaspur area; Baijanti Mala Yadav in Dehrakhas Kargi under the Delimitation Area; Jasveer Singh in Deepnagar Vaishali, Brahampuri; Alisha Javed in Banjarawala; Sonali Pal in Harbanshwala under Raipur Second area; and Pulma in Maheshwari Vihar.

The administration has claimed that each allocation has been made as per the prescribed procedural norms.