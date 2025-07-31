Doon Admin acquires 17 high-pressure de-watering pumps to combat waterlogging

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Jul: In order to address persistent waterlogging in urban regions, the Dehradun district administration has procured 17 high-pressure de-watering pumps costing around Rs 30 lakhs. The district administration has claimed that is initiative has been inspired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and is influences by his concern for civic issues. The procurement has been done on the orders of District Magistrate Savin Bansal in order to ensure resolution of chronic flooding near the ISBT area and other identified zones.

Bansal today dispatched the newly acquired pumps from the District Emergency Operations Centre to relevant agencies in Dehradun, Rishikesh, and Doiwala, directing prompt installation at sensitive locations including crossings, junctions, and intersections where water accumulates during heavy rainfall.

Of the total equipment, four pumps have been allocated to Rishikesh Municipal Corporation, two to Doiwala Municipal Corporation, and one to Rishikesh Tehsil. Ten additional de-watering and mud pumps, along with associated gear, have been assigned to Disaster Management, Municipal Corporation, Jal Nigam, Jal Sansthan, Smart City, Irrigation Department, and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) within Dehradun. This is the first strategic deployment of portable de-watering pumps across key waterlogged zones of the capital.

The DM stated that prolonged monsoon spells often leave urban areas inundated, causing considerable hardship for schoolchildren, women, and commuters. Shortages of manpower and logistical constraints among agencies such as Jal Nigam, Jal Sansthan, Smart City, and Municipal Corporation have historically impeded rapid flood response. Exercising authority under the DM Act, the administration initiated this procurement in the public interest, with installation underway at prominent city locations prone to waterlogging.

Bansal has claimed that the CM’s sensitivity to urban flooding has prompted the formation of a district-level QRT to respond swiftly to such challenges. The QRTs, equipped with these new pumps, will now conduct regular inspections and ensure immediate on-site action wherever waterlogging issues are reported. The DM has also confirmed that the enhanced capacity would drastically reduce response times, offering timely relief to affected residents during the monsoon.

In further efforts to improve flood preparedness, the administration has deployed manpower and machinery at waterlogging sites, mirroring practices adopted for landslide-prone road sections. The Municipal Corporation has been divided into 12 operational zones, with three QRTs designated under direct instructions from the District Magistrate. City Magistrate Pratyush Singh, SDM Harigiri, and SDM Kumkum Joshi have been appointed as nodal officers for these units and have been directed to remain vigilant and respond immediately to any drainage obstruction.

The launch event of the pumps was attended amongst others by Additional District Magistrate (FR) KK Mishra, City Magistrate Pratyush Singh, District Disaster Management Officer Rishabh Kumar, and officials from Jal Sansthan, Jal Nigam, Irrigation, and other key departments.