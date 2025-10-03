Dhami flags off awareness rally to mark launch of Wildlife Week

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today formally inaugurated Wildlife Week in Uttarakhand at a function held at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office. During the Wildlife Week, a series of events aimed at promoting wildlife conservation and public awareness have been planned and scheduled. On the occasion, the CM also flagged off a bike rally organised by the Forest Department. This rally traversed prominent locations including Ghantaghar, the Parade Ground, and Survey Chowk and then culminated at the Malsi Zoo.

The rally was designed to disseminate the message of wildlife protection and encourage active public participation in conservation efforts. It may be reminded here that the Wildlife Week is observed annually during the first week of October with the objective of fostering awareness and commitment towards the preservation of wildlife and natural habitats. This year marks the 74th edition of the observance, with the theme centred on ‘Human-Wildlife Coexistence’, highlighting the importance of harmonious living between people and wildlife in shared ecosystems.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Dhami noted that the forests and the wildlife are integral to the ecological balance, and their conservation is indispensable for sustaining life on Earth. He emphasised that peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife is vital for maintaining natural equilibrium and ensuring environmental protection. He further stressed that safeguarding Uttarakhand’s rich green heritage is a shared responsibility and he also urged the citizens to actively engage in conservation initiatives. The CM also appealed to the public to contribute towards creating a clean, secure, and thriving environment for future generations.

In commemoration of the 25th anniversary of Uttarakhand’s statehood, a Wildlife Photography Exhibition focusing on conservation and awareness is being organised at the Doon Library and Research Centre from 2 to 8 October. Additionally, a Wildlife Conservation Awareness Programme is scheduled to be held on 3 October at Malsi Zoo, Dehradun, which will witness participation from public representatives, environmental experts, and citizens.

Principal Secretary, Forest, RK Sudhanshu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and HoFF Sameer Sinha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Ranjan Kumar Mishra, along with other senior officials from the Forest Department, were present during the event.