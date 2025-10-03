GST relief pre-Diwali boost for traders and consumers: Dhami

CM participates in Dussehra event in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Dussehra event at Parade Ground here and also participated in the burning of Ravan’s effigy on this occasion. On the occasion of Vijayadashmi, he wished all the residents a happy Vijayadashmi and prayed to Lord Ram to bless everyone with health, happiness, prosperity, and a bright future.

The CM reminded that Dussehra is not only a vital part of India’s cultural heritage but also a reminder of the significance of dharma, truth, and maryada in human life. It symbolises the end of the arrogant and unrighteous Ravana and upholds the virtues exemplified by the ideal life of Lord Ram. Dhami insisted that the festival conveys that no matter how powerful or resourceful, unrighteousness and arrogance are ultimately doomed to fail, highlighting that Ravana, despite his golden Lanka, immense strength, and a mighty army, was defeated due to his hubris and disregard for dharma. He emphasised that the festival teaches the enduring lesson that the flame of arrogance destroys the very person who harbours it.

The CM stated that the essence of the festival lies not merely in burning an effigy but in drawing inspiration to overcome personal evils and follow the path of truth, dharma, and humanity. Praising the decision of the Central Government in the GST sector, the Chief Minister said it would provide significant relief and benefits to traders and consumers in Uttarakhand and across the country, describing it as a timely and pre-Diwali gift for residents of the state. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that such measures strengthen the national economy while offering convenience to the common people. Dhami also urged the citizens of Uttarakhand to contribute wholeheartedly to Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the goal of making India a Vishwa Guru, recalling the Prime Minister’s resolve from Kedarnath Dham that the third decade of this century would belong to Uttarakhand. He stressed that this responsibility extends beyond the government and requires active participation from every resident in areas such as education, tourism, industry, agriculture, and self-employment.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, MLAs Khajandas and Savita Kapoor, along with public representatives and a large gathering of people, were present on the occasion.