Dhami inaugurates Khel Mahakumbh in Champawat, vows to make Uttarakhand Khelbhoomi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Champawat , 1 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today inaugurated the ‘Khel Mahakumbh–Chief Minister Championship Trophy 2026’ at the late Kailash Chandra Gahtodi Sports Stadium in Tanakpur in district Champawat . On this occasion he handed over the ceremonial torch to athlete Gehna Mahar to mark the beginning of the games. The players also took an oath to participate with discipline, fairness and sportsmanship, followed by demonstrations of yoga and Uttarakhand’s traditional game ‘Murga Jhapat’. Chief Minister Pushkar Singhtoday inaugurated the ‘Khel Mahakumbh–Chief Minister Championship Trophy 2026’ at the late Kailash Chandra Gahtodi Sports Stadium in Tanakpur in district. On this occasion he handed over the ceremonial torch to athlete Gehna Mahar to mark the beginning of the games. The players also took an oath to participate with discipline, fairness and sportsmanship, followed by demonstrations of yoga and Uttarakhand’s traditional game ‘Murga Jhapat’.

Addressing participants from across the state, Dhami said the Khel Mahakumbh has become a powerful platform to take hidden talent from villages to the state, national and international levels. He emphasised that the government’s endeavour is to ensure that no promising player is left behind due to lack of resources or opportunities. He reminded the gathering that sports are not merely about winning medals but about instilling discipline, confidence, resilience and courage, while also contributing to a healthy body, strong character and a robust nation.

Dhami recalled that the Khel Mahakumbh was launched in 2017 to provide a stage for rural talent and had now entered its tenth edition. Last year more than 2.2 lakh players participated, and he expressed confidence that this year the numbers would be even higher. He said the event has been expanded to cover competitions from the Nyaya Panchayat level through Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies up to the state level, thereby giving players from remote areas ample opportunity to showcase their skills.

On the occasion, the CM also announced that winners from Nyaya Panchayat to state level would be given cash prizes, with an amount of nearly Rs 11 crores to be transferred directly into players’ bank accounts through DBT. He further declared that from this year onwards, medal winners at the state level would also receive 4 per cent horizontal reservation in government services, describing it as recognition of their hard work, talent and dreams. He noted that Uttarakhand players had performed excellently in the 38th National Games, enhancing the state’s pride, and expressed hope that talent emerging from the Khel Mahakumbh would shine in national and international arenas.

Dhami said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, there had been a fundamental change in the country’s approach towards sports, with initiatives like ‘KheloIndia’ and ‘Fit India Movement’ providing opportunities to hidden talent in villages and remote areas. With better training, modern facilities and encouragement, India was achieving new milestones on the global sports stage. He claimed that, guided by the PM, the state government is also working for the holistic development of sports and players in Uttarakhand. Under the new sports policy, players winning medals at national and international levels are being given out-of-turn government jobs, with 29 already appointed and the process being underway to employ medal winners from the 38th National Games in various departments.

He added that through the Chief Minister Sports Development Fund, players are being supported with free training, accommodation, food, equipment, kits, education and medical facilities in residential sports colleges and hostels. He stressed that preparation for champions began in childhood, and under the Chief Minister Emerging Player Upgradation Scheme, children aged 8 to 14 were being given monthly scholarships to nurture their talent early. For players aged 14 to 23, the Chief Minister Player Incentive Scheme provided monthly scholarships and financial assistance for equipment, along with insurance cover during competitions and training.

Dhami highlighted that the government is rapidly developing strong and modern sports infrastructure in the state. The foundation stone for the Uttarakhand State Sports University in Haldwani had been laid and its first academic session inaugurated, while a modern stadium with advanced facilities was announced for Khatima. He said the ‘One District–One Sport’ initiative was being pursued to promote different disciplines and local players, aiming to give each district its unique sporting identity and sufficient opportunities for local talent.

Calling upon players to enter the field with full strength, dedication, discipline and passion, Dhami assured them that the government would leave no stone unturned in polishing their talent, providing better facilities and securing their future. He expressed confidence that Khel Mahakumbh 2026 would prove to be a milestone in Uttarakhand’s sporting history and reiterated his resolve to establish the state as the ‘ Khelbhoomi ’ of the country through the talent, hard work and determination of its youth.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Rekha Arya urged players to move forward with complete dedication and sporting spirit, stressing that Nyaya Panchayat level competitions were the first crucial step in a player’s journey, leading them through successive stages to the statelevel Chief Minister Championship Trophy. She assured transparency in the selection process so that every talented player can progress based on merit and performance. Arya said the government ss continuously working to develop sports facilities and provide better training and opportunities, and called upon players to excel in national and international competitions to bring glory to the state and the nation.

The Khel Mahakumbh 2026 will feature local representative competitions from 1 to 10 September at the Nyaya Panchayat level, MLA Championship Trophy from 11 to 20 September, MP Championship Trophy from 21 to 30 September and the statelevel Chief Minister Championship Trophy from 10 to 30 October. Competitions will include various age groups of boys and girls, along with open categories for women and events for differentlyabled men and women.

Special Principal Secretary Sports Amit Kumar Sinha, Director Sports Deepti Singh, District Magistrate Manish Kumar, BJP District President Govind Samant and District Panchayat Chairman Anand Singh Adhikari were among those present on the occasion.