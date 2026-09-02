Orange Alert in U’khand as heavy rain threat persists

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 1 Sep: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of continued intense rainfall across Uttarakhand over the next few days, with heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated places and the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and intense to extremely intense spells of rain. The warning comes as several parts of the state continue to receive heavy monsoon showers, raising the risk of flash floods, inundation and landslides in vulnerable areas.

An orange alert issued for the next 24 hours period from today onwards covering parts of Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Almora, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Champawat and Nainital districts. The Meteorological Centre has warned that some catchment areas and adjoining locations in and around Mussoorie, Pratap Nagar, Thalisain, Dhumakot, Badiakot, Jakhni Dhar, Jageshwar Dham, Ranikhet, Lohaghat, Bhimtal and Gangolihat may witness low to moderate-level flash floods.

It may be recalled that heavy rains since past two days in the state have caused multiple landslides and casualties in many places and also road closures. The warning assumes particular significance in view of the possibility of sudden rises in water levels in seasonal streams, rivulets and other water bodies following intense rainfall. Residents living close to streams and low-lying areas, as well as people travelling through hilly regions, have been advised to exercise extreme caution during spells of heavy rain.

According to the latest district level forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Nainital, Bageshwar and Dehradun tomorrow, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and very intense to extremely intense spells of rain also possible in these districts. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the remaining districts as well.

The forecast indicates that the wet spell will continue beyond tomorrow. On 3 September, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain are likely at isolated places across the state. On 4 September, isolated heavy rainfall is forecast in Nainital, Champawat, Dehradun, Haridwar and Bageshwar, while thunderstorms and intense to very intense spells of rain may occur elsewhere.

The IMD’s state-level warning issued today places Uttarakhand under an extremely heavy rainfall warning for the first day, followed by very heavy rainfall tomorrow and heavy rainfall on 3 and 4 September. The warning also covers thunderstorms and lightning during this period.

The Meteorological Centre has specifically warned of possible overflowing of rivulets and streams, inundation of low-lying areas and medium-level landslides and rockfalls at isolated vulnerable locations during heavy rainfall. It has advised people to remain indoors during thunderstorms and lightning, keep away from objects that conduct electricity and exercise caution while travelling through areas with steep slopes during continuous or heavy rain.

The continuing rainfall has already created challenging conditions at several locations in the state, particularly along hill roads and near seasonal streams. Authorities have been advised to take necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safe movement of people and to remain alert in areas vulnerable to flash floods, landslides and waterlogging.

With heavy rain expected to continue for at least the next three to four days, residents and tourists have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during intense rainfall and not to attempt crossing swollen streams, rivulets or temporary road crossings.