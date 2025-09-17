Dhami inspects flood affected areas in Doon, orders urgent relief measures

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami undertook a ground inspection of the flood-affected Maldevta and Kesarwala areas in Dehradun district today following reports of devastation due to torrential rains since late last night. During his visit to the affected areas of the district, the CM instructed the officials to accelerate relief and rescue operations and assured residents all possible support from the state government.

Dhami stated that the recent spell of heavy rainfall has inflicted severe damage on roads, bridges, and government infrastructure across various regions of the state, significantly disrupting the lives of ordinary citizens. He directed that all blocked roads be cleared at the earliest and that uninterrupted supply of drinking water and electricity be restored without delay.

The CM also emphasised that government and administrative teams are actively engaged on the ground, with all departments working in close coordination to carry out relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts. He noted that special vigilance is being maintained in view of rising river levels, and that precautionary measures are being taken to mitigate further risks.

According to the officials, Dhami continued monitoring the situation from the State Disaster Operations Centre and also remained in constant communication with District Magistrates across affected regions. He instructed the officials to address the concerns of every affected citizen on a priority basis, ensuring that no one is left unattended during this crisis.

MLA Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, IG Garhwal Rajeev Swaroop, Additional Secretary Banshidhar Tiwari, along with senior officials from the district administration, accompanied the CM during the inspection.