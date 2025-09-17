Rains claim 13 lives in Dehradun, several persons missing

Severe damage caused by rivers in spate

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Sep: The monsoon has unleashed devastation in Uttarakhand this year. Late last night and early this morning, Dehradun bore the brunt of the monsoon fury. Heavy downpour turned rivers such as Rispana, Bindal, Tamsa and Tons into raging torrents, submerging large parts of the city and cutting off several areas from the main town. The situation resembled a deluge, with the Meteorological Department warning of more rainfall and possible cloudbursts in the coming days. According to the Police officials, at least 13 people have died and several are missing. A cloudburst was reported in Sahastradhara and at least 3 persons were swept away in the flash flood. Several bridges on the outskirts of the city in all the directions are reported to be damaged.



Major rivers including Rispana, Bindal, Tamsa and Tons are in spate. Several localities have been cut off from the main city.

Continuous downpour since last night wreaked havoc in Dehradun district, causing significant loss of life and property. As floodwaters recede, the scale of destruction is becoming evident. According to police and district administration, 13 deaths have been confirmed so far, with bodies recovered from various sites. The toll is expected to rise as many remain missing. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and comply with safety advisories as normalcy may take considerable time to return.



At least 8 persons lost their lives in Premnagar, where several labourers travelling on a tractor-trolley were swept away in the Tons River. Police have recovered the bodies of four women and four men from the spot. Elsewhere in the district, five more bodies have been recovered. Near DIT College, a wall collapse had trapped a student; his body was later recovered by the SDRF. In Sahastradhara, three persons swept away in floods were also found dead. One more fatality occurred in Mussoorie, where a labourer lost his life in the rain-triggered calamity.



The police confirmed that a total of 13 bodies have been recovered so far, while several others are still missing. Rescue operations are continuing at multiple locations. Maldevta and Sahastradhara are the worst affected, with rivers causing massive destruction in these areas.

Rispana and Bindal rivers flowing through the heart of the city are overflowing and endangering nearby habitations. The Dehradun-Haridwar highway has been damaged between Nepali Farm and Doiwala, disrupting connectivity. In Rishikesh, too, the Ganga and other rain-fed rivers have inundated residential areas.

This morning, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also visited the disaster affected areas in Dehradun – Kesarwala and Maldevta area in particular – and directed the officials to expedite rescue and relief operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also called up the CM over the phone and sought the details of the disaster. Both the PM and the Home Minister have assured all possible assistance to deal with the calamity.

It may be recalled that the Meteorological Department had earlier issued a yellow alert for Dehradun, Chamoli, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Bageshwar districts, which proved accurate as heavy rainfall triggered widespread flooding.

The most frightening scenes late last night and early this morning were reported from Karligaad in Sahastradhara, where a cloudburst late at night caused torrential flows that swept away houses and shops.

District Magistrate Savin Bansal took charge of rescue operations, though relentless rainfall and strong currents made the task extremely challenging. Infrastructure has also suffered severe damage.

The bridge between Nanda Ki Chowki and Uttaranchal University was completely washed away, snapping direct road connectivity between the capital and Pachwa Doon region, including Vikasnagar, Herbertpur and Jaunsar-Bawar. The Shimla Bypass now remains the only connectivity option, though it too is affected by continuous rainfall.

The visuals emerging from Dehradun have shocked people, showing dozens trapped in the middle of raging rivers, unable to escape, before being swept away by the currents, particularly in Premnagar. Rescue and disaster management teams remain on high alert, with special monitoring in Sahastradhara and other riverside habitations.

Roads in Maldevta, Sahastradhara and Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple area have been badly damaged. Several houses have been damaged badly or just swept away. The ancient Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, has suffered significant damage as the Tamsa river has swollen to nearly 30 feet. For the first time, floodwaters entered the temple cave, bringing debris along. While the Shiva Lingam inside remains safe, other structures including a recently installed brass idol of Lord Shiva have been washed away. The old bridge providing access to the temple has also collapsed completely.

In Paundha near Premnagar, waterlogging in the Dev Bhoomi Institute campus, trapped over 200 students. SDRF teams managed to evacuate all of them safely. Night-time downpours in Karligaad swept away some shops, though no casualties were reported there. Two persons remain missing. District authorities are maintaining high alert, with IRS-linked departments fully activated.

Meanwhile, DM Savin Bansal and SDM Kumkum Joshi supervised overnight rescue and relief measures. SDRF, NDRF and PWD teams with JCB equipment are continuing operations. In Dehradun, schools were declared closed today only around 5 a.m., with many schools failing to get information well in time to inform the parents. This is not the first time the Dehradun administration has been lax in declaring a school holiday well in time despite a clear alert having been issued by the Meteorological Department.

In Mussoorie, heavy rains have triggered landslides on the Mussoorie-Dehradun Road near Paniwala Bend, blocking traffic and leaving vehicles stranded on both sides. The authorities have advised tourists to avoid travel for now. The Hotel Association has arranged free accommodation for stranded tourists, while the administration has shifted others to safer locations such as dharamshalas and gurdwaras.

In Rishikesh, the Haridwar bypass road near Mansa Devi area has been waterlogged, submerging railway tracks. The Rishikesh-Chamba Road near Bhinnu has been washed away, cutting off a key route used by pilgrims bound for Gangotri. At Nagni, the Havel River has eroded its banks, collapsing a two-room hotel. In Shivaji Nagar, the swelling Brahma River has inundated homes, worsening the plight of residents.