Reconstruction of disaster-affected areas top priority: Dhami

CM holds virtual dialogue with people at Tehsil level

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today interacted virtually with citizens across all the tehsils of the state during a Tehsil Diwas programme.

Speaking from his official residence, the CM listened to people’s grievances and directed the officials to ensure their prompt redressal. He emphasised that the Tehsil Diwas is an effective platform for resolving common people’s issues and asserted that the government is committed to ensuring time-bound disposal of every complaint.

Dhami instructed the officials that people’s grievances raised during Tehsil Diwas must be resolved locally so that residents are not compelled to travel to district headquarters or government secretariat. He said the Tehsil Diwas mechanism must be made 100 per cent effective with regular follow-up of pending cases to ensure that no problem lingers at any level.



Stressing on the seriousness of the initiative, the CM stated that the day reflects the government’s commitment to public service.

Dhami also directed the officials to identify ineligible persons who, on the basis of false information, have procured documents such as Ayushman health cards, ration cards, domicile certificates and caste certificates. He stated that protecting the rights and resources of the people of the state is the foremost priority of his government. He also directed strict measures to check encroachments on government land, riverbeds and other public properties, and said that immediate action be taken in such cases to prevent recurrence in future.

For resolution of land disputes, Dhami instructed that committees be constituted at tehsil level under the chairmanship of the SDM. These committees will also include officers from the police, forest and irrigation departments. He said the committees will be responsible for preventing encroachment on government land as well as settling disputes related to private land.

The CM further announced that a fortnight of service programmes would be organised across the state to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He appealed to people to participate in large numbers to make these public welfare initiatives a success. He said the service fortnight will act as a strong medium to unite society and promote the spirit of service.

Referring to the present challenges, Dhami observed that the state is grappling with natural calamities. He directed the officials to conduct quick assessment of the losses caused by disasters so that relief and reconstruction work can be expedited. He affirmed that the state government accords highest priority to rehabilitation and reconstruction in disaster-affected areas. He also urged people’s representatives and officials to visit affected families and maintain direct dialogue with them.

Dhami ordered that the officers must compulsorily attend meetings of Block Development Committees and Zila Panchayats, noting that such participation helps officials understand ground-level realities and draw up effective plans for resolution of issues at village level.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, DGP Deepam Seth, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey, Additional Secretary Banshidhar Tiwari, along with officials and local citizens from every tehsil, participated virtually in the programme.