Remembering a Life of Integrity, Warmth and Friendship

My Friend OPS Malik

By Aloke Lal

My heart is heavy with the news of the sudden passing of my dear friend and colleague, OPS Malik. He was a fellow officer from the Indian Police Service, Uttar Pradesh cadre, 1975 batch, who tragically left us after a fall at his home in Noida. His unexpected death has truly devastated me.

I first met Malik as a young IPS probationer, and we began our careers together, full of dreams and a sense of purpose. Even then, his quiet confidence, sharp mind, and unwavering sense of fairness stood out. These qualities were the foundation of a remarkable career that saw him take on some of the most demanding assignments in Uttar Pradesh and in central police organisations, culminating in his role as Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau. His commitment to public service continued after his retirement; he was appointed as a respected Member of the Central Administrative Tribunal in Allahabad.

The decorations he received—including the Police Medal for Gallantry, and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service – were not just awards; they were a testament to the courage and integrity he brought to his service. But for me, the true measure of the man was his character. Malik was more than an outstanding officer; he was a steadfast friend. He carried himself with great dignity and compassion, and his moral compass never wavered, even in the most challenging situations. As a close batchmate, I always knew I could turn to him for advice and support. I’ll never forget how he came all the way to Dehradun for my first book launch in 2020, just out of love and support. He was, truly, one of a kind.

His loss leaves a void that can’t be filled. I have lost a friend, and our police fraternity has lost one of its best.

(Aloke Lal is an author, painter and a former IPS officer. He is the Festival Director of the Crime Literature Festival of India.)