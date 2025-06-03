Dhami orders special medical camps for journalists in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Jun: Expressing concern for the well-being of journalists in the state, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today directed officials to promptly organise a special medical camp for them.

The CM reminded that journalists play a vital role in society, always prioritising public welfare in all situations. He emphasised that their health and well-being are a key concern for the government.

Dhami has instructed Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar and Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari to collaborate and make sure all necessary arrangements for the camp are in place.

He made it clear that various medical experts should be present at the camp, and all essential health check-ups should be provided to ensure that journalists receive proper medical consultation and treatment.

In this regard, the Health Secretary has already directed Dr Ashutosh Sayana, Director of Medical Education, to take the necessary steps. He confirmed that this camp will be held soon at the Information Department premises.

The Chief Minister also stated that such health camps will be organised periodically in the future to provide continuous health benefits to journalists.