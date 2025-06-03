Cong unable to digest justice delivered in Ankita Bhandari case: Chauhan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Jun: BJP State Media In-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan has accused the Congress of refusing to accept the justice delivered in the Ankita Bhandari case. He alleged that after failing in its previous attempts to politicise the issue, the party is now making another unsuccessful bid to gain political mileage from the case,

Reacting to a statement by a Congress spokesperson, Chauhan remarked that despite spreading of false propaganda by Congress on the Ankita Bhandari murder case, across India, including in the national capital, the people of the state have accepted and have welcomed the court’s decision based on facts. He further claimed that Congress previously attempted to mislead Ankita’s family and the public by presenting various false arguments regarding the investigation. However, the court found the SIT’s investigation to be fair and satisfactory, yet Congress leaders continued to cast doubts on the integrity of the investigative agencies. Now, with the verdict pronounced, the party is restless and expressing negative reactions.

Chauhan questioned why, if Congress had concerns about the court’s fact-based decision, it did not provide such information during the investigation itself. He asserted that Congress’s priority was not delivering justice to Ankita but rather playing politics, which is why even its own workers did not participate in its ‘Nyay Yatra’.

The BJP leader asserted that the government fully stood by the victim’s family and proceeded with the investigation in consultation with them. He stated that the impartial and transparent inquiry ensured severe punishment for Ankita’s killers. Concluding his remarks, Chauhan asserted that the public will once again hold Congress accountable for focusing on political gains rather than justice.