Plantation drive to be launched at polling booths from 5 June: Bansal

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Jun: The District Election Office (DEO) will launch a massive tree plantation drive across all polling booths in the district starting 5 June which is World Environment Day and continuing until the end of Harela festival in July. This campaign aims to promote environmental conservation alongside electoral participation at all 1882 polling booths in the district. The district administration has already begun preparations for this large-scale plantation effort at polling booths.

Following instructions from District Election Officer and District Magistrate Savin Bansal, the Deputy District Election Officer has directed all Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Electoral Registration Officers, departmental heads, and office heads to prepare a framework for the tree plantation program at polling booths within their respective areas. The Deputy District Election Officer has also asked for a roster to be prepared for the plantation programme and for its wide publicity. On the special initiative of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Uttarakhand, the District Election Officer has instructed that this programme be undertaken in mission mode, with at least 10 saplings to be planted at each booth.

The plantation programme at each booth will mandatorily include 30 percent new voters, 30 percent elderly voters, 30 percent women voters, and 10 percent other voters from that specific booth. Essential departments such as Forest, Horticulture, Gram Panchayat, Rural Development, Higher and School Education, Urban Development, along with NGOs working in the area, are also to be included in the programme. The principals of the schools and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will monitor the planted saplings at the booths. This campaign will commence on 5 June, World Environment Day. The District Election Officer emphasised that complete care and nurturing of all planted saplings must be ensured.