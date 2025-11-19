Dhami orders statewide verification drive regarding forged documents

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Nov: Taking cognisance of certain reports about the issue of Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs) and other official documents on the basis of forged evidence, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed all the District Magistrates (DMs) to initiate a comprehensive verification campaign across Uttarakhand. In a high-level virtual meeting with District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police from all districts, Dhami expressed serious concern over the misuse of documentation processes and emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The CM emphasised on the importance of maintaining transparency in administrative functioning and strengthening the law-and-order machinery during a meeting which lasted nearly four hours, today. The meeting also focused on preparations for the upcoming winter pilgrimage season. The officials were instructed to expedite arrangements related to road connectivity, drinking water supply, and parking facilities at all major tourist and pilgrimage destinations to ensure a smooth experience for visitors.

Dhami further directed that all developmental and administrative work in the districts must align with the vision articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The CM pointed out that recent incidents have surfaced wherein individuals from outside the state have allegedly settled in certain areas using fraudulent documents. In response, he instructed all the DMs to scrutinise all the Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs) issued over the past three years and to take stringent action against those found guilty of document forgery. He also instructed the police officials to intensify the verification campaign and maintain heightened vigilance, particularly in border areas, to identify and monitor suspicious individuals.

In addition to administrative vigilance, the CM also called for improvements in the health infrastructure. He directed officials to ensure the availability of essential medicines and medical equipment in all government hospitals and to deploy gynaecologists and paediatricians wherever required. Highlighting the recent incident in Delhi, Dhami instructed authorities to conduct rigorous checks on vehicles entering Uttarakhand from other states to prevent any unlawful activities.

He also stressed on the need to accelerate reconstruction efforts in disaster-affected regions and urged officials to conduct on-ground inspections to ensure that adequate arrangements are in place to protect residents from the harsh winter conditions.