Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Nov: The BJP in Uttarakhand formally launched its preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections with the inauguration of its election office at the party’s state headquarters on Balbir Road in Dehradun. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP national vice-president and Uttarakhand in-charge Ram Madhav inaugurated the office amid Vedic chants and religious rituals, marking what party leaders described as the formal beginning of the BJP’s election campaign machinery for the next Assembly polls.

The inauguration was preceded by a traditional havan conducted at the state headquarters. BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt, Cabinet ministers, senior party office-bearers and a large number of party workers were present on the occasion. With the opening of the election office, the party has signalled that it is stepping up organisational and electoral activities well ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Speaking after the inauguration, Mahendra Bhatt said the BJP has effectively sounded the election bugle and asserted that the party is fully geared up for the upcoming electoral battle. He said the inauguration by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Ram Madhav would provide fresh momentum and direction to the party’s preparations. According to Bhatt, the office would function as the central hub for coordinating election-related activities, organisational programmes and campaign strategies until the polls.

He said the BJP traditionally begins important initiatives with religious rituals and that the election office has been inaugurated following established party practices. Bhatt also described the office as particularly significant and fortunate for the party, noting that the BJP had operated several previous election campaigns from the same premises and had achieved electoral success on those occasions.

Expressing confidence about the party’s prospects, Bhatt said the BJP would once again approach the electorate on the strength of its development agenda and governance record. He maintained that the party would continue its winning momentum and prepare a comprehensive strategy from the newly inaugurated office for the next Assembly elections.

The BJP state president also indicated that various election-related committees would be constituted shortly and their members announced in the coming days. He said the party was preparing to present before the public a detailed report card of the achievements of the state government over the past five to ten years. The objective, he said, is to systematically place before voters the government’s work, development initiatives and key accomplishments ahead of the elections.

The inauguration programme was attended by several senior leaders, including members of the state Cabinet and organisational leadership, underscoring the party’s focus on strengthening its grassroots network and election preparedness.