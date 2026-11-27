Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Nov: BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt today extended Constitution Day greetings to the people of Uttarakhand and urged the citizens to follow the ideals and values enshrined in the Constitution. He also launched a sharp attack on the Congress, describing its “Constitution Bachao” programme as an act of political hypocrisy and alleging that the party had historically failed to accord due respect to Dr BR Ambedkar and his contribution to the nation.

Speaking at a programme organised at the BJP state headquarters to pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, Bhatt said Constitution Day is an occasion to reaffirm commitment to the principles laid down by Babasaheb and work collectively towards the vision of a developed India under the framework of the Constitution.

Responding to queries from the media regarding the Congress protest programme and march towards Raj Bhavan, Bhatt accused the opposition party of attempting to gain political mileage in the name of the Constitution. He alleged that despite being in power for decades, the Congress never gave the principal architect of the Constitution the recognition and respect he deserved.

The BJP leader further claimed that the Congress had consistently sought to diminish the contribution of Dr Ambedkar and undermine his place in history. Questioning the party’s current political campaign, he said those who allegedly ignored constitutional values and the architect of the Constitution for years were now staging protests in the name of safeguarding constitutional honour.

Bhatt also accused the Congress of attempting to weaken constitutional institutions, including the judiciary, Parliament and the Election Commission. He questioned the opposition’s criticism of democratic institutions and alleged that its political approach was centred on creating confusion and spreading misinformation. He further claimed that such actions were harming the image of India’s democratic system at both the national and international levels.

Asserting that the people of Uttarakhand are closely observing these developments, Bhatt said the state’s electorate would distinguish between what he described as constructive politics and negative political campaigns. He expressed confidence that the BJP would continue to receive public support on the basis of its policies, governance and commitment to development.