Dhami Govt’s ‘Report Card’

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led BJP Government has claimed several major achievements to its credit in past 5 years as per its ‘report card’ unveiled before the media at an event held at a local hotel here today. According to the report card, Uttarakhand has witnessed significant economic expansion alongside notable progress in the agriculture and allied sectors over the past four-and-a-half years. The state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has risen by more than one-and-a-half times to Rs 3,81,889 crore sin 2024-25 compared to 2021-22, while the agriculture sector has been diversified through policy initiatives promoting millets, kiwi, dragon fruit, aromatic crops, dairy farming and fisheries. The government maintains that these efforts have strengthened both economic growth and livelihood opportunities, particularly in rural and mountainous regions.

According to official data, Uttarakhand’s per capita income increased from Rs 1,94,670 in 2021-22 to Rs 2,73,921 in 2024-25, while the state’s economic growth rate stood at 7.23 per cent during the year. The state has also approved a budget of Rs 1,11,703.21 crores for 2026-27, representing an increase of 10.41 per cent over the previous year’s budget.

Economic growth has been accompanied by improvement in several social indicators. The government has stated that the Multidimensional Poverty Index declined from 9.7 per cent in 2021-22 to 6.92 per cent in 2024-25. During the same period, the Labour Force Participation Rate increased from 60.1 per cent to 64.4 per cent, reflecting greater workforce participation. Health indicators have also improved, with the Infant Mortality Rate falling to 20 and the Maternal Mortality Ratio declining to 91.

As per the report card, the industrial and entrepreneurial activity has also expanded considerably. The number of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises increased from 59,798 in 2021-22 to 79,394 in 2024-25, while employment generated through these units rose from 3,43,922 in 2022 to 4,56,605 in 2025. The state recorded 128 large industrial units in 2024-25. Startup activity has also gathered momentum, growing from virtually nil before 2017 to 702 startups in 2021-22 and 1,750 in 2024-25.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government has simultaneously focused on transforming agriculture from a traditional occupation into a sustainable source of self-employment and income generation. Special emphasis has been placed on promoting climate-suitable crops in hill areas and encouraging diversification beyond conventional farming.

The Uttarakhand State Millets Policy, launched in 2023, provides for an approved outlay of Rs 134.89 crores up to 2030-31. Farmers are receiving 80 per cent subsidy on mandua and jhangora seeds and bio-fertilisers, while the minimum support price of mandua has been increased to Rs 5,200 per quintal. Under the Kiwi Policy introduced in 2025, farmers are eligible for a 70 per cent subsidy on project costs, with a target of benefiting 17,500 farmers. The Dragon Fruit Policy offers subsidies of up to 80 per cent, while the Mehak Kranti initiative aims to expand aromatic crop cultivation across 23,000 hectares and develop seven aroma valleys. As a result, the state’s aromatic sector has crossed an annual turnover of Rs 100 crore.

The government has also approved the Voluntary and Partial Land Consolidation Promotion Policy-2026 to address fragmented agricultural holdings in hill districts, with a target of bringing 275 villages under consolidation over five years. A phased survey and settlement of agricultural land across the state has also been planned.

In allied sectors, more than 11,500 people have been linked to self-employment through the Chief Minister State Livestock Mission. Dairy production has increased from 50.92 lakh litres per day in 2021-22 to 54.59 lakh litres per day, while GI recognition for Badri cow ghee has further enhanced the sector’s profile. Fisheries have also emerged as a promising livelihood avenue, with the state launching a Rs 170 crores trout promotion scheme. Uttarakhand recently exported five metric tonnes of rainbow trout for the first time since statehood, generating around Rs 23.50 lakhs for 33 fish farmers. The number of fish farmers in the state has now risen to 15,657, including 3,584 women.

To support farmers financially, more than Rs 3,000 crores has been transferred to the accounts of over eight lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Farmers are also being provided interest-free loans of up to Rs 3 lakhs. Through these measures, the government has claimed that it aims to boost agricultural production, promote crop diversification and expand employment opportunities across rural Uttarakhand.