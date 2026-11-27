Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Nov: Chief Secretary (CS) Anand Bardhan has directed the officials to promote the wider use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in governance and prepare a concrete roadmap for its effective adoption across government departments in Uttarakhand. Chairing a meeting with the Information Technology Department here today, he said the use of AI is expanding rapidly across sectors and the state should take proactive steps to harness its potential for improving administrative efficiency and decision-making.

The CS instructed the officials to encourage the use of various AI tools in government functioning and explore their practical application in accordance with the operational requirements of different departments. He said that given the growing relevance of AI in governance and public administration, focused efforts should be made to integrate such technologies into departmental processes and service delivery mechanisms.

Bardhan also directed the immediate constitution of a task force to accelerate the adoption of AI in the state. He stressed the need for developing a comprehensive framework that would facilitate the effective utilisation of emerging technologies in government operations and help improve administrative outcomes.

During the meeting, the CS further instructed the officials to initiate work on the creation of a state-level data lake to enable better management, integration and utilisation of available data. He said that greater use of data-driven systems would strengthen policy formulation and make decision-making more effective and evidence-based.

Emphasising on the importance of monitoring and feedback mechanisms, Bardhan directed that significant observations, suggestions and field-level inputs gathered during departmental inspections and visits conducted by secretaries should be systematically shared with the concerned departments. He said these findings should also be integrated with the Electronic Project Monitoring System (e-PMS) to ensure effective tracking of progress, timely compliance and improved implementation of government programmes and projects.

Principal Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretaries Pankaj Kumar Pandey and Sreedhar Babu Addanki and other senior officials were among those present on the occasion.