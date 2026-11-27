By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Nov: The Uttarakhand Congress, today, organised a large-scale ‘Samvidhan Raksha March’ to Lok Bhawan, culminating its fortnight-long statewide signature campaign against alleged corruption under the BJP government. Hundreds of party workers and leaders from across the state gathered in the capital carrying copies of the Constitution’s Preamble, placards and signature campaign material, and attempted to march towards Lok Bhawan to submit the collected signatures to the Governor seeking intervention on issues raised by the party.

The march, led by in-charge of Uttarakhand Congress, Kumari Selja, witnessed high drama after police stopped the protesters at barricades erected near Hathibarkala. As the Congress leaders and workers attempted to move forward, a prolonged confrontation ensued, with slogan-shouting, heated exchanges and incidents of pushing and shoving between party workers and police personnel. Several senior leaders climbed onto the barricades during the protest.

Among those participating were Kumari Selja, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, Pradesh Congress Committee president Ganesh Godiyal, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Election Campaign Committee chairman Pritam Singh, Election Management Committee chairman Harak Singh Rawat and former state Congress president Karan Mahara. Harak Singh Rawat and MLA Bhuvan Kapri were among those who climbed the barricades as protesters demanded accountability from the government over alleged corruption cases.

Addressing the party workers on this occasion, the Congress leaders said the march marks the conclusion of a statewide signature campaign conducted from 10 to 23 November across the district, block and metropolitan headquarters. According to the party, signatures gathered during the campaign reflect public concern over corruption and are intended to be submitted to the constitutional head of the state through a memorandum.

Addressing party workers, Kumari Selja administered an oath to protect the Constitution and alleged that constitutional values and citizens’ rights are being undermined under the BJP Government in the state. She said the campaign has collected the voices and concerns of lakhs of people across the state and asserted that the Congress would continue its struggle in defence of public interest, democracy and constitutional principles. Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s political campaign, she said the party would continue to raise its voice from the streets to the legislatures in defence of democratic institutions.

Yashpal Arya alleged that constitutional rights guaranteed to citizens are being eroded, while Ganesh Godiyal said the signature campaign and the Lok Bhawan march are aimed at highlighting alleged corruption and seeking accountability from the government. Karan Mahara claimed there is growing public resentment over corruption allegations against BJP leaders and ministers, as well as dissatisfaction over issues such as the Ankita Bhandari case.

Congress leaders also alleged misuse of constitutional institutions and investigating agencies by the BJP and accused the ruling party of weakening democratic institutions. They maintained that the Constitution is not merely a document but the guarantee of equality, freedom, justice and rights for every citizen, and asserted that the party would continue to oppose what it described as anti-people policies, corruption and misuse of power.

Before the march, Congress workers assembled at the party’s state headquarters, where they paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on the Constitution Day and took a pledge to uphold and protect the Constitution. Party leaders said the enthusiastic participation in both the signature campaign and the Constitution Day march reflected growing public support for the Congress and would further strengthen the organisation’s statewide movement against the BJP government.