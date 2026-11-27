Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Nov: Dr Khenpo K Ngosduop, the acclaimed Buddhist scholar from Ladakh, today launched the book, ‘On a High: Journeys in Ladakh, Lahaul and Spiti’, by Ann Mukherjee, at Natraj Bookshop, here.

The book carries a special foreword by Jigmed Wangchuk Namgyal, Raja of Ladakh.

‘On a High’ is a deeply moving travel memoir that stays with you long after the last page. It is more than a journey across the majestic Himalayas. It is an exploration of the human spirit.

Through Mukherjee’s evocative prose, readers travel through the breathtaking landscapes of Ladakh, Lahaul and Spiti, and through the quieter, often hidden landscapes of the heart.

According to Dr Ngosduop, it is a realm “where mortal words have no meaning”.

At 76, when the world seemed to be closing in around her, Mukherjee, a traveller at heart, set out on a courageous road expedition across the high Himalayas, through regions as unforgiving as they are beautiful.

One of the finest travel books to appear in recent years, ‘On a High’ offers fascinating insights into the history, culture and traditions of the region. It is a book to savour, to treasure and to gift.

Dr Ngosduop called the book simple yet profound, and an exciting travelogue of the author’s experiences. At the most difficult moments, he said, she finds inner solace in the fresh mountain air, the magical sunsets and the vastness of the landscape. He added that it was a delight to visit Natraj Bookshop, Dehradun’s ‘most loved bookstore’.