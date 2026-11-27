Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Nov: The controversy surrounding allegations of a Rs 40 lakh fraud in the allotment of Municipal Corporation shops has escalated into a legal battle now, with former Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama receiving a Rs 2 crore defamation notice from Vijay Raj Chauhan and Suraj Pal Singh, who had levelled the allegations against him and his son, Shashwat Uniyal.

According to the legal notice served by the two complainants, they have sought compensation of Rs 1 crore each, alleging that their social and professional reputations have been harmed by statements purportedly made by Gama through social media platforms and other public forums. They have also demanded that the former Mayor publicly withdraw the alleged remarks, issue a written apology and publish a clarification through the same channels within seven days.

The notice claims that Sunil Uniyal Gama has made objectionable and defamatory comments against Vijay Raj Chauhan and Suraj Pal Singh, allegedly portraying them as persons with criminal tendencies despite there being no judicial finding or order from any competent court declaring them guilty of any offence. The complainants have contended that such statements are not based on any established legal determination and had adversely affected their public standing.

According to the notice, the alleged comments, which were circulated through social media and other public platforms, caused social embarrassment, mental distress and damage to their professional reputation. The complainants have maintained that publicly branding a person as a criminal without a judicial verdict or substantive evidence can amount to an attack on that person’s reputation and credibility.

The legal notice gives Gama seven days to withdraw the alleged statements, tender a written apology and issue a public clarification through the same mediums in which the remarks were allegedly made. It further states that if these demands are not met within the stipulated period, legal proceedings for defamation will be initiated before the appropriate court.

It may be recalled that this dispute is regarding the allegations relating to the allotment of shops by the Dehradun Municipal Corporation. Allegations of an alleged fraud involving around Rs 40 lakhs had been levelled against former Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama and his son Shashwat Uniyal. The matter subsequently led to a public exchange of accusations and counter-allegations between the parties.