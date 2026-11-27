Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Nov: Two persons, including a two-year-old girl, were killed and five others injured after a Bolero vehicle plunged into a deep gorge near Dhamog on the Kalsi-Koti-Minas motor road in Dehradun district this morning. The vehicle, which was travelling from Himachal Pradesh towards Vikasnagar, reportedly lost control before veering off the road and falling into the gorge near the Tons River.

According to police, the accident occurred in the Kalsi police station area when the Bolero SUV was on its way from the Himachal side towards Vikasnagar. As the vehicle approached the stretch near Dhamog Temple, it went out of control and plunged down the hillside, triggering a major rescue operation.

On receiving information about the accident, teams from Kalsi Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot with rescue equipment. The rescue personnel had to go down into the gorge and they launched an operation to evacuate the occupants trapped in and around the damaged vehicle. The injured were pulled out and shifted to hospital for treatment.

Despite efforts to save them, the doctors declared two passengers dead. The deceased were identified as Radhika, aged two years, daughter of Damar, and Nar Bahadur, aged 56 years, son of Ganga Bahadur, both residents of Achham district in Nepal.

The injured have been identified as vehicle driver Chaman Lal, 45, a resident of Chadgaon in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh; Damar, 32, son of Nar Bahadur and a resident of Achham district, Nepal; Nisha, 14, daughter of Dinesh and a resident of Kanchanpur district, Nepal; Urmila, 30, wife of Damar; and Pradeep, aged five years, son of Damar. They were admitted to hospital after being rescued from the accident site.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle were reportedly Nepali labourers who had been working in Himachal Pradesh and were travelling towards Nepal after completing their work. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be established.

Senior Sub-Inspector Neeraj Kathait of Kalsi Police said the vehicle met with an accident while travelling from Himachal Pradesh towards Vikasnagar. He said rescue and relief operations were launched immediately after the information was received and all efforts were made to shift the victims to hospital at the earliest. However, two passengers succumbed to their injuries. He added that an investigation was underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the crash.

The accident led to panic in the area, with local residents also assisting rescue teams during the operation. Police have initiated further proceedings in the matter.