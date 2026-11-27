CM unveils several measures to strengthen prosecution system

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today asserted that the Constitution Day serves as a reminder for citizens and public servants alike to imbibe the ideals and values enshrined in the Constitution in their conduct and work culture. Addressing a Constitution and Law Day programme at Police Lines here, today, he paid tribute to Bharat Ratna awardee Dr BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, and all the members of the Constituent Assembly for their historic contribution to nation-building.

On the occasion, the CM also announced three significant measures aimed at strengthening the state’s Prosecution Department. He said an additional allocation of Rs 25 lakhs would be provided for training officials of the Prosecution Department, Police Department and other related agencies on the new criminal laws, as well as for creating public awareness about the reforms. He also announced additional financial support for the modernisation of prosecution offices, including the provision of computers and other essential facilities. Further, efforts would be undertaken to strengthen basic infrastructure in prosecution offices across all districts of the state. Dhami felt that these initiatives would enhance the department’s efficiency and further strengthen the prosecution system in Uttarakhand.

The CM also administered the constitutional oath to those present at the event and also flagged off a ‘Vidhi Rath’ dedicated to legal awareness. He honoured 12 distinguished personalities for their notable contributions in the fields of law, social service, healthcare, education and prosecution. The awardees included senior advocates Sitaram Nagalia, SC Virmani and Govind Ram Nautiyal; social worker Kusum Kandwal; doctors Geeta Khanna and Mahesh Kudiyal; educationist and social worker Lalit Joshi; and retired prosecutors Ram Singh Sharma, Manohar Lal Sadana, Subhash Chandra Gupta, Trepan Singh Bisht and Sundar Singh Gusain. He also released the publications’ Uttarakhand Abhiyojan Patrika’ and ‘Hamara Rajya, Hamara Kanoon’.

Dhami asserted that justice and truth have always occupied the highest place in Indian culture and traditions. Referring to the principles contained in Vidur Niti, he observed that any system can retain public trust only when truth, fairness and impartiality remain at its core, adding that these values also form the foundation of India’s judicial system.

Describing the Prosecution Service as a vital pillar of the criminal justice system, the CM said prosecutors play a crucial role in examining evidence collected during investigations, presenting facts impartially before courts and ensuring justice for victims. He commended the prosecution officers for discharging their responsibilities with honesty, professionalism and transparency, thereby strengthening public faith in the justice delivery system.

Highlighting the significance of 26 November, 1949, Dhami noted that the Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly after two years, 11 months and 18 days of deliberations. He recalled that Law Day began being observed in 1979 following an initiative led by noted jurist Dr Laxmimal Singhvi and the Supreme Court Bar Association. Later, in 2015, the Union Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to observe November 26 as Constitution Day to mark the 125th birth anniversary year of Dr Ambedkar.

The CM said that the country’s criminal justice system has undergone major reforms under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam in place of colonial-era criminal laws. He described the reforms as among the most significant changes to India’s criminal justice framework since Independence and said they place special emphasis on victims’ rights and time-bound justice. In this context, he noted that the responsibilities of prosecution officers had become even more important. Dhami said the state government is continuously working to make Uttarakhand’s justice delivery system stronger and more modern through the construction of new court buildings, modernisation of existing infrastructure and expansion of facilities such as e-filing, digital courts and virtual hearings. Among those present on the occasion were MLA Vinod Chamoli, State Women’s Commission Chairperson Kusum Kandwal, Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, Director of Prosecution AP Anshuman, and senior officials and personnel of the Prosecution and Police Departments.