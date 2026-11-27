Dev Raturi launches Kemsor Studios in Doon, unveils vision for Global U’khand Cinema

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Nov: Entrepreneur and actor Dev Raturi, known for his work in the Chinese film industry, yesterday launched Kemsor Studios in Dehradun with the stated aim of strengthening Uttarakhand’s film ecosystem and taking regional cinema to national and international audiences. The studio was inaugurated in the presence of former Director General of Police Anil Raturi and former Chief Secretary Radha Raturi. Renowned folk singer Narendra Singh Negi was the chief guest on the occasion, while Banshidhar Tiwari, Director General, Information and Public Relations, was the special guest.

Addressing the gathering, Anil Raturi said the initiative would serve as an important platform for preserving and promoting Uttarakhand’s culture through cinema. Radha Raturi praised Dev Raturi’s efforts towards social and cultural development in the state and noted that the studio had been named after his native village, Kemeria Saur.

Addressing the audience, Dev Raturi announced that Kemsor Studios would focus on producing films, web series and music projects while also providing professional training to aspiring actors from Uttarakhand. He said the long-term objective was to develop the facility into a film institute and contribute to the creation of a stronger film industry in the state.

It was also shared that the studio has already begun work on its first project, ‘The Uttarakhand Story’, directed by Anuj Joshi. The film is based on the 1994 Rampur Tiraha incident and seeks to depict the subsequent developments linked to the Uttarakhand statehood movement and the contributions of several individuals whose stories remained largely untold. Its poster was recently unveiled by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Acting coach Harshal Panwar, who has been engaged by the studio, said Uttarakhand possesses a wealth of stories with national and global appeal and that the initiative would help nurture local talent. Dev Raturi added that efforts would also be made to develop post-production facilities within the state, reducing dependence on Mumbai and creating new opportunities for Uttarakhand’s filmmakers and artistes.