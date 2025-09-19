Dhami visits landslide affected Mussoorie Road and Kimadi area

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Sep: After reviewing the heavy rainfall situation across the state from the State Disaster Operations Centre, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today conducted an on-site inspection of the Mussoorie Road and Kimadi area which have been severely affected by recent landslides.

During his inspection of the relief operations, the CM instructed the officials to quickly repair major roads to normalise traffic and to immediately arrange for alternative routes for people if needed. Dhami also directed all the departments concerned to work on a war footing to bring life back to normal in the affected areas.

The CM made it clear that all affected families be given quick financial assistance and basic services as per the norms related to disaster relief. In view of the continuous rainfall, he also instructed that alternative routes and relief camps be set up on a priority basis in areas where traffic is disrupted. Dhami reiterated that the state government stands with the disaster victims with complete sensitivity in this hour of calamity and is making all possible efforts to normalise life in the affected areas as soon as possible. Also present on the occasion were Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Vice Chairman of the Disaster Management Advisory Committee Vinay Rohilla, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal, SSP Ajai Singh, and other district administration officials.