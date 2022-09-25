Dhami welcomes decision to cancel irregular recruitments in Vidhan Sabha

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has welcomed the decision of Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan to cancel the ad-hoc recruitments made between 2016 to 2021 by the then Speakers. In a statement issued today, the CM congratulated Speaker Bhushan for undertaking a quick inquiry and taking the decision. The Chief Minister said that the House and the Government are united in the campaign against corruption.

It is worth noting that the Chief Minister had urged the Speaker to investigate the irregular recruitments by writing a formal letter to her on behalf of his government. After this, the Speaker had constituted a high-level committee on this and directed a time-bound investigation. In the inquiry report, the committee has recommended that 150 ad hoc recruitments made in 2016, 6 in 2020 and 72 in 2021 should be all cancelled.

Pushkar Singh Dhami claimed that the government is working with determination towards good governance. Corruption of any kind would not be tolerated. He said the Government had transferred the Subordinate Service Selection Commission and other recruitments to the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission and asked it to conduct them transparently. Now the examination process is moving ahead with renewed transparency. Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has also released the calendar of dates for the first phase of examinations.

Dhami reminded that the government took tough decisions as soon as he received complaints of irregularities in Group C recruitment examination in different departments conducted by the Subordinate Services Selection Commission. So far, 41 accused involved in the paper leak case in the Subordinate Services Selection Commission recruitment examination have been arrested, while 18 accused have been charge-sheeted, while the judicial remand of 21 accused has been approved under the Gangster Act. On the other hand, one accused had also been arrested in the cases related to the Secretariat Guard Recruitment and in the recruitments on the post of Forest Inspectors.

The Chief Minister said that no injustice would be allowed against the youth of the state. He urged the youth to start preparing for the examinations with full enthusiasm and diligence. Presently, the recruitment process of 7000 jobs is in progress.