Dhan Singh Rawat’s car turns turtle, all passengers safe

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Dec: Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat’s car overturned this evening while returning to Dehradun from Thalisain in district Pauri after he attended a function there.

UCF Chairman Matwar Singh Rawat and District Cooperative Bank, Pauri, President Narendra Rawat, were also in the vehicle with him. All the passengers are stated to be safe.

According to the information received, Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat was in Thalisain in Pauri district today, where he launched 4G internet service at the Government College. He also inaugurated the website of the college. After this programme, Rawat was returning to Dehradun. Suddenly, his vehicle overturned near Bharsaron on the road. It is reported that the road had become slippery due to frost causing the car to spin out of control and overturn.